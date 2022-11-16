SQL Developer

An exciting position exists for SQL Developer who will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the company. KPA’s includes research & design, developing code, testing, implementation and documentation.

Minimum Requirements:

At least 5 years SQL development experience

SQL server 2008 – 2017 experience

Experience with SsRs and/or SSIS

Experience in SQL programming and in-depth knowledge of the SQL language including T-SQL

Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions

Knowledge of FTP, sFTP, FTPs

The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously

The ability to automate procedures

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

Development SQL

T-SQL

T-SQL Stored Procedures

