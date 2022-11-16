SQL Developer

Nov 16, 2022

An exciting position exists for SQL Developer who will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the company. KPA’s includes research & design, developing code, testing, implementation and documentation.

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 5 years SQL development experience
  • SQL server 2008 – 2017 experience
  • Experience with SsRs and/or SSIS
  • Experience in SQL programming and in-depth knowledge of the SQL language including T-SQL
  • Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions
  • Knowledge of FTP, sFTP, FTPs
  • The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously
  • The ability to automate procedures

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Development SQL
  • T-SQL
  • T-SQL Stored Procedures

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *