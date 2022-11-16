SQL Developer – Gauteng Sandown

An exciting position exists for SQL Developer who will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the company. KPA’s includes research & design, developing code, testing, implementation and documentation.
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 5 years SQL development experience
- SQL server 2008 – 2017 experience
- Experience with SsRs and/or SSIS
- Experience in SQL programming and in-depth knowledge of the SQL language including T-SQL
- Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions
- Knowledge of FTP, sFTP, FTPs
- The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously
- The ability to automate procedures
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Development SQL
- T-SQL
- T-SQL Stored Procedures