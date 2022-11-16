Systems Analyst

Nov 16, 2022

We are looking for an innovative and talented Systems Analyst who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic team with minimum 6 years’ experience

  • At least 4 years’ experience as a Technical Systems Analyst in a Custom Development Environment
  • Experience in API and API Integration and Testing Strategies
  • Experience in Swagger and Postman

12 Month Contract role
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Gauteng

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Systems Analyst
  • Custom Development Environment
  • API
  • Integration
  • Testing
  • Swagger
  • Postman

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *