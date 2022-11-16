Systems Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for an innovative and talented Systems Analyst who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic team with minimum 6 years’ experience
- At least 4 years’ experience as a Technical Systems Analyst in a Custom Development Environment
- Experience in API and API Integration and Testing Strategies
- Experience in Swagger and Postman
12 Month Contract role
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Technical Systems Analyst
- Custom Development Environment
- API
- Integration
- Testing
- Swagger
- Postman