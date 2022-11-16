Systems Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for an innovative and talented Systems Analyst who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic team with minimum 6 years’ experience

At least 4 years’ experience as a Technical Systems Analyst in a Custom Development Environment

Experience in API and API Integration and Testing Strategies

Experience in Swagger and Postman

12 Month Contract role

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Technical Systems Analyst

Custom Development Environment

API

Integration

Testing

Swagger

Postman

