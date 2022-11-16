Tax Business Analyst

Role Purpose

To conduct detailed analysis of business needs, taking into consideration processes and technology

systems. Together with a range of business, technical, and technology stakeholders, you will help design

and implement innovative solutions to meet the Operational Tax business objectives.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems.

Responsible for detailed business analysis.

Gain an understanding of the business in which we operate and the future domains in which

we have an ambition to operate.

Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and

information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions on business processes and

systems.

Create a thorough understanding of the gap between the current situation and proposed

solutions (understand the current situation thoroughly and do a proper business and system

gap analysis when suggesting a solution).

Document and translate high-level business requirements to detailed solution specifications

and ensure product owners in implementation teams gain a thorough understanding of the

proposed solution.

Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities

Competencies and Skills

Very strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills with attention to detail is essential.

Ability to understand technical system design, and the application of detailed technical

knowledge to meet business requirements.

Investigative and information gathering skills.

Ability and keen desire to learn new technical skills.

Proactive, action-oriented individual with a desire to take ownership and accountability for the

delivery of tasks.

The ability to respond quickly, handle stress, and adapt to unexpected challenges in a calm,

methodical manner to maximise the team’s ability to deliver under pressure.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to interrogate business needs and effectively

document and communicate solutions to a range of stakeholders.

A passion and aptitude for architectural thinking, and the ability to design new technology

solutions which will form steppingstones toward a future strategic system architecture.

A passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and

thinking.

Persuasiveness – Influences, convinces, or impresses others in a way that results in acceptance,

agreement or behaviour change.

Interpersonal Sensitivity – Interacts with others in a sensitive and effective way. Respects and

works well with others.

Resilience – Maintains effective work behaviour in the face of setbacks or pressure. Remains

calm, stable and in control of themselves.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

Relevant Degree (Taxation, Accounting, Finance or equivalent)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in tax and analysis, ideally in investment platform, asset

management or financial planning contexts.

Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is

advantageous.

Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.

Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions.

Desired Skills:

degree

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

