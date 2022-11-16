Tax Business Analyst

Role Purpose
To conduct detailed analysis of business needs, taking into consideration processes and technology
systems. Together with a range of business, technical, and technology stakeholders, you will help design
and implement innovative solutions to meet the Operational Tax business objectives.
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems.
- Responsible for detailed business analysis.
- Gain an understanding of the business in which we operate and the future domains in which
we have an ambition to operate.
- Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and
information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions on business processes and
systems.
- Create a thorough understanding of the gap between the current situation and proposed
solutions (understand the current situation thoroughly and do a proper business and system
gap analysis when suggesting a solution).
- Document and translate high-level business requirements to detailed solution specifications
and ensure product owners in implementation teams gain a thorough understanding of the
proposed solution.
- Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities
Competencies and Skills
- Very strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills with attention to detail is essential.
- Ability to understand technical system design, and the application of detailed technical
knowledge to meet business requirements.
- Investigative and information gathering skills.
- Ability and keen desire to learn new technical skills.
- Proactive, action-oriented individual with a desire to take ownership and accountability for the
delivery of tasks.
- The ability to respond quickly, handle stress, and adapt to unexpected challenges in a calm,
methodical manner to maximise the team’s ability to deliver under pressure.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills to interrogate business needs and effectively
document and communicate solutions to a range of stakeholders.
- A passion and aptitude for architectural thinking, and the ability to design new technology
solutions which will form steppingstones toward a future strategic system architecture.
- A passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and
thinking.
- Persuasiveness – Influences, convinces, or impresses others in a way that results in acceptance,
agreement or behaviour change.
- Interpersonal Sensitivity – Interacts with others in a sensitive and effective way. Respects and
works well with others.
- Resilience – Maintains effective work behaviour in the face of setbacks or pressure. Remains
calm, stable and in control of themselves.
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge
- Relevant Degree (Taxation, Accounting, Finance or equivalent)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in tax and analysis, ideally in investment platform, asset
management or financial planning contexts.
- Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is
advantageous.
- Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.
- Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions.
Desired Skills:
- degree
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree