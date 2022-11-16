Tax Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 16, 2022

Role Purpose

To conduct detailed analysis of business needs, taking into consideration processes and technology
systems. Together with a range of business, technical, and technology stakeholders, you will help design
and implement innovative solutions to meet the Operational Tax business objectives.
Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems.
  • Responsible for detailed business analysis.
  • Gain an understanding of the business in which we operate and the future domains in which

we have an ambition to operate.

  • Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and

information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions on business processes and
systems.

  • Create a thorough understanding of the gap between the current situation and proposed

solutions (understand the current situation thoroughly and do a proper business and system
gap analysis when suggesting a solution).

  • Document and translate high-level business requirements to detailed solution specifications

and ensure product owners in implementation teams gain a thorough understanding of the
proposed solution.

  • Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities

Competencies and Skills

  • Very strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills with attention to detail is essential.
  • Ability to understand technical system design, and the application of detailed technical

knowledge to meet business requirements.

  • Investigative and information gathering skills.
  • Ability and keen desire to learn new technical skills.
  • Proactive, action-oriented individual with a desire to take ownership and accountability for the

delivery of tasks.

  • The ability to respond quickly, handle stress, and adapt to unexpected challenges in a calm,

methodical manner to maximise the team’s ability to deliver under pressure.

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills to interrogate business needs and effectively

document and communicate solutions to a range of stakeholders.

  • A passion and aptitude for architectural thinking, and the ability to design new technology

solutions which will form steppingstones toward a future strategic system architecture.

  • A passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and

thinking.

  • Persuasiveness – Influences, convinces, or impresses others in a way that results in acceptance,

agreement or behaviour change.

  • Interpersonal Sensitivity – Interacts with others in a sensitive and effective way. Respects and

works well with others.

  • Resilience – Maintains effective work behaviour in the face of setbacks or pressure. Remains

calm, stable and in control of themselves.
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

  • Relevant Degree (Taxation, Accounting, Finance or equivalent)
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in tax and analysis, ideally in investment platform, asset

management or financial planning contexts.

  • Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is

advantageous.

  • Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.
  • Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions.

Desired Skills:

  • degree

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *