Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 16, 2022

We are looking for a Technical Support Specialist to join operational technology in Pretoria.

Role Objective:

General maintenance to office/boardrooms, Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • A+

  • N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • Soft Skills

  • ITIL is advantageous

  • Mobility Support

  • MCSE

Experience required:

  • 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms

  • VIP User Support

  • Diagnose Hardware issues

  • Reload of machines

Work environment:

  • Onsite

Travel:

  • Own Vehicle Essential

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

