Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for a Technical Support Specialist to join operational technology in Pretoria.

Role Objective:

General maintenance to office/boardrooms, Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

Preferred Qualification:

Soft Skills

ITIL is advantageous

Mobility Support

MCSE

Experience required:

5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware issues

Reload of machines

Work environment:

Onsite

Travel:

Own Vehicle Essential

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

