Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for a Technical Support Specialist to join operational technology in Pretoria.
Role Objective:
General maintenance to office/boardrooms, Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
Preferred Qualification:
- Soft Skills
- ITIL is advantageous
- Mobility Support
- MCSE
Experience required:
- 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues
- Reload of machines
Work environment:
- Onsite
Travel:
- Own Vehicle Essential
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML