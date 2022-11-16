Test analyst (Mobile Apps) at Mediro ICT

We are looking for an experienced software tester who has also worked on Mobile platforms (Android, IOS )

This role is based in Gauteng and will require you to work on a Hybrid system and therefore need to be fully set-up at home!

We are looking for a Test Analyst who will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using Google’s Flutter development framework. The primary focus will be on testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables. Intermediate level experience in app and web testing is required.

Minimum Requirements

Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps.

Working knowledge of the general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Able to self-manage and work remotely

Good communication skills in English

Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology

Min of 5 years’ experience in testing. Test Automation experience is advantageous.

Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous

