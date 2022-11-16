Test Automation Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

TEST AUTOMATION ENGINEER

WORK FROM HOME

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to implement test automation tools, develop new test frameworks, test suits and tools to validate product specific features and use cases

Requirements:

Bachelor Degree

South African Citizen

5 years’ experience in automated testing, functional testing, integration testing, regression testing, mobile testing, big data testing, cross platform testing, component testing, security testing, performance testing and UX testing within the healthcare industry

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and automated testing

Experience in Atlassian JIRA issue tracking system, Atlassian Confluence system and Enterprise Architecture tools

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

test engineer

health

Learn more/Apply for this position