Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A well-established company is recruiting for a
TEST AUTOMATION ENGINEER
WORK FROM HOME
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to implement test automation tools, develop new test frameworks, test suits and tools to validate product specific features and use cases
Requirements:
- Bachelor Degree
- South African Citizen
- 5 years’ experience in automated testing, functional testing, integration testing, regression testing, mobile testing, big data testing, cross platform testing, component testing, security testing, performance testing and UX testing within the healthcare industry
- Familiarity with Agile frameworks and automated testing
- Experience in Atlassian JIRA issue tracking system, Atlassian Confluence system and Enterprise Architecture tools
Desired Skills:
