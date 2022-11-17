SAP launches SAP Build, partners with Coursera

SAP has launched new offering to drive the next wave of business transformation by harnessing business users’ expertise.

SAP Build is a low-code solution that puts SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct, secure access to the end-to-end processes, data and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly.

The offering empowers business users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

“SAP Build brings together the world’s most powerful business applications with a platform that’s been designed to rapidly unleash business users’ expertise,” says Juergen Mueller, member of the executive board and chief technology officer of SAP.

“In a volatile business landscape, SAP Build and the full suite of innovations we’re launching today – from our new partnership with Coursera to enhancements across our enterprise portfolio – help customers future-proof their business and extract maximum value from their technology investments.”

With SAP Build, business users have the full power of SAP BTP and business application data from SAP at their fingertips. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation – all without moving their data into an external system.

With SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, SAP Build users also get in-depth visibility into all their processes, so they know where to focus to achieve the greatest impact as they innovate and automate.

More than 275 000 process reference points from 4 000 customers, as well as 1 300 use-case specific workflows and automations, let users instantly tap into the full spectrum of business expertise built into SAP’s technology.

SAP Build also works with non-SAP systems. And the new SAP Builders program helps users ramp up quickly and connect with their peers via hands-on sessions and forums for sharing best practices.

“Given that the demand for contemporary digital solutions is greater than the ability of professional developers to supply them, IDC envisions that business professionals will become increasingly involved in initiatives to create digital solutions to solve pressing business problems,” says Arnal Dayaratna, research vice-president: software development at IDC.

“Worldwide, IDC expects more than 100 million business professionals will become involved in the production of digital solutions over the next 10 years. SAP Build’s low-code development solutions empower business users to harness their domain expertise to rapidly build and iterate on digital solutions at scale.”

SAP is committed to upskilling 2-million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with learning platform provider Coursera to help people launch careers within the SAP ecosystem, and empowering underserved audiences in technology.

“I’m happy to announce that today SAP is launching an entry-level professional certificate on Coursera. This certificate is designed for learners of all backgrounds, with no college degree or industry experience required,” says Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. “It will prepare learners for entry-level job roles and in some of the most in-demand fields. We’re honored to partner with SAP to increase access to job-related skills and to expand economic opportunity for everyone.”