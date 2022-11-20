Clinical Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

As a Clinical Project Manager, you will be responsible for planning, designing, and implementing assigned client projects ensuring consistency with company strategy, commitments, and goals of providing quality and service in the highest CGMP standards.

Responsibilities:

Utilizes project management tools to ensure time management in adequate planning, evaluation, and submission of risk assessment timelines on projects.

Assist with the setup and implementation of clinical studies including, but not limited to, distribution of clinical trial material and ancillary supplies to ensure accurate and timely receipt to a client of study materials. This role may be required to manage the setup and implementation in some cases.

Acts as a liaison between clients and the company.

Reviews and approves packaging, distribution, and return documents, as applicable

Able to critically evaluate situations, and adapt quickly to make independent decisions.

Must demonstrate a high level of initiative and the ability to work well independently and as a team member.

Strong awareness of ownership of assigned projects and responsibilities.

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or equivalent knowledge

3 years of related work experience working with the principles and practices involved in CGMP and Clinical Trial Management.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Trial Management

Clinical Operations

CGMP standards

Good clinical practices

Clinical Research

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturer and Supplier are known for its innovation in the Medical Industry and are rapidly growing. Being part of this team of innovators will give you the opportunity to be part of local and global clinical research that could change the world!

This company provides an environment for initiative and constant growth. Employees enjoy longevity at the company as the culture is based on the health and well-being of human life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position