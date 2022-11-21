Azure Cloud Systems Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Nov 21, 2022

Have you been working extensively with Azure?

A perm venture awaits you!!!

Our Client, in the retail industry, seeks a Cloud Systems Engineer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Diploma/Degree in IT & Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Azure)5+ years experience in a systems or server engineer role where you’ve been managing a cloud environment

Experience with:

  • Docker/Kubernetes
  • Hyperscaler Cloud Provider Knowledge
  • Understanding on how networks connect between on-rem and Cloud
  • Understanding of Cloud Native technologies
  • SQL knowledge and experience with dev/ops tools are an advantage

Responsibilities:

  • Implement the low level design with in the hybrid cloud environment.
  • Ensure that all documentation is completed and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation.
  • Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable.

Apply Now for more information!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • infrastructure
  • sql
  • container
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *