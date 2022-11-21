Azure Cloud Systems Engineer

Have you been working extensively with Azure?

A perm venture awaits you!!!

Our Client, in the retail industry, seeks a Cloud Systems Engineer to join their team.

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in IT & Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Azure)5+ years experience in a systems or server engineer role where you’ve been managing a cloud environment

Experience with:

Docker/Kubernetes

Hyperscaler Cloud Provider Knowledge

Understanding on how networks connect between on-rem and Cloud

Understanding of Cloud Native technologies

SQL knowledge and experience with dev/ops tools are an advantage

Responsibilities:

Implement the low level design with in the hybrid cloud environment.

Ensure that all documentation is completed and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation.

Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable.

Apply Now for more information!!!

Desired Skills:

Azure

infrastructure

sql

container

Docker

Kubernetes

