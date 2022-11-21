Azure Cloud Systems Engineer

Have you been working extensively with Azure?
Our Client, in the retail industry, seeks a Cloud Systems Engineer to join their team.
Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in IT & Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Azure)5+ years experience in a systems or server engineer role where you’ve been managing a cloud environment
Experience with:
- Docker/Kubernetes
- Hyperscaler Cloud Provider Knowledge
- Understanding on how networks connect between on-rem and Cloud
- Understanding of Cloud Native technologies
- SQL knowledge and experience with dev/ops tools are an advantage
Responsibilities:
- Implement the low level design with in the hybrid cloud environment.
- Ensure that all documentation is completed and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation.
- Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable.
