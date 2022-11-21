Business Analyst at iLaunch

Nov 21, 2022

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Analyst to join their team on a contract basis to assist with the implementation of new systems.

  • Assist with Brand New System
  • Liaising with Development Team, Testers and Product Owners
  • Driving user acceptance
  • BPM (Business Process Modelling)

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification
  • 4 Years experience as a Business Analyst gained in the Financial Services Industry
  • Good understanding of SDLC
  • Experience working in Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *