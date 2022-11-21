Business Analyst at iLaunch

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Analyst to join their team on a contract basis to assist with the implementation of new systems.

Assist with Brand New System

Liaising with Development Team, Testers and Product Owners

Driving user acceptance

BPM (Business Process Modelling)

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

4 Years experience as a Business Analyst gained in the Financial Services Industry

Good understanding of SDLC

Experience working in Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position