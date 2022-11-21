Business Analyst at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Analyst to join their team on a contract basis to assist with the implementation of new systems.
- Assist with Brand New System
- Liaising with Development Team, Testers and Product Owners
- Driving user acceptance
- BPM (Business Process Modelling)
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification
- 4 Years experience as a Business Analyst gained in the Financial Services Industry
- Good understanding of SDLC
- Experience working in Agile environment