BUSINESS ANALYST – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking to hire Business Analyst based at Gauteng

COMPETENCY PROFILE

– Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.

– Investigate and define requirements for business processes.

– Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.

– Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.

– Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.

– Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

– Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

– Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.

– Documents business procedures.

– Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.

– Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units

– Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where necessary.

– Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.

– Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.

– Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests for quotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.

– Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.

– Identify and implement business automation solutions.

– Provide training on business systems

Experience/Skills required

– 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience

– 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)

– 4+ years in System Analysis experience

– Agile environment experience

– Project Management experience highly recommended

– Business model analysis

– Process design

– SQL or development knowledge advantageous

Qualifications

– A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage

– Business Analysis Certification (PMI/IIBA)

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes

– Strong analytical skills

– Attention to detail

– Determination to deliver quality

– Excellent verbal and written communication

– Sense of urgency and target driven

– Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations

– Focus & Sustained Attention

– Take initiative and be pro-active

– Confident, professional, and quick learner

– Work under pressure

– Team-oriented worker

Desired Skills:

