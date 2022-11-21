Business Intelligence Developer

DUR001712 – BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN, JHB, PRETORIA/REMOTE)

Purpose of the Job:

To take ownership of data warehouse processes and information and ensure the warehouse runs efficiently.

Required Qualifications

Relevant Software Development qualification

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Min 2 years’ experience in a BI role

Experience writing reports

Relevant coding language

Excellent Excel

Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics

Knowledge of BI tools, concepts, and architecture

Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity

Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication skills – verbal & written

Analytical

Presentation skills

Interpersonal skills

High attention to detail

Remuneration:

Market related – dependent on qualifications, experience and potential for value add.

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

