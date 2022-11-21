DUR001712 – BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN, JHB, PRETORIA/REMOTE)
Purpose of the Job:
To take ownership of data warehouse processes and information and ensure the warehouse runs efficiently.
Required Qualifications
- Relevant Software Development qualification
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Min 2 years’ experience in a BI role
- Experience writing reports
- Relevant coding language
- Excellent Excel
- Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics
- Knowledge of BI tools, concepts, and architecture
- Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity
- Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills – verbal & written
- Analytical
- Presentation skills
- Interpersonal skills
- High attention to detail
Remuneration:
Market related – dependent on qualifications, experience and potential for value add.
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Business intelligence
- developer
- aws
- redshift
- bash
- mySQL