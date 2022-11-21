Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 21, 2022

DUR001712 – BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN, JHB, PRETORIA/REMOTE)

Purpose of the Job:
To take ownership of data warehouse processes and information and ensure the warehouse runs efficiently.
Required Qualifications

  • Relevant Software Development qualification

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Min 2 years’ experience in a BI role
  • Experience writing reports
  • Relevant coding language
  • Excellent Excel
  • Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics
  • Knowledge of BI tools, concepts, and architecture
  • Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity
  • Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent communication skills – verbal & written
  • Analytical
  • Presentation skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • High attention to detail

Remuneration:
Market related – dependent on qualifications, experience and potential for value add.

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Business intelligence
  • developer
  • aws
  • redshift
  • bash
  • mySQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *