Data Analyst

DUR001710 Data Analyst – PTA & JHB

Purpose of the job:

To collaborate cross-functionally to understand business problems and then build data-driven solutions to solve them, having the opportunity to work across the full spectrum of descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics

Required Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in a quantitative field – Mathematics/Statistics/Engineering, Computer Science/Actuarial Science/Economics/Finance or Business Analytics.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

4+ years of working experience within Data Analytics or business intelligence (Essential)

Strong report/dashboard development and data visualization skills with modern BI tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Qlik)

Advanced SQL skills

Advanced Excel skills

R or Python programming for data analysis- desirable.

Experience cleaning, assimilating, manipulating, and aggregating large data sets using SQL, R or Python or similar tools

Knowledge of data analysis techniques

Data modeling

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate at all levels

Teamwork & collaboration

Ability to work with a diverse team

Multitasking skills

Attention to detail

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Moddeling

Python

Data analysis

