Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are seeking Data Analysts based in JHB, who have experience in the following:

SQL

Teradata

Cobol copybook

Oracle

Sybase

DB2

Moving text and files

SAS

When applying, please answer the following questions:

What is your experience with slowly changing dimensions?

How many types have you worked on?

How long have you worked with unstructred data?

In which projects have you migrated unstructed data and how?

Have you used Denodo as a visualisation tool? Show example if possible?

