Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are seeking Data Analysts based in JHB, who have experience in the following:
SQL
Teradata
Cobol copybook
Oracle
Sybase
DB2
Moving text and files
SAS
When applying, please answer the following questions:
What is your experience with slowly changing dimensions?
How many types have you worked on?
How long have you worked with unstructred data?
In which projects have you migrated unstructed data and how?
Have you used Denodo as a visualisation tool? Show example if possible?
