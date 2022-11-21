Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 21, 2022

DUR001710 Data Analyst – PTA & JHB

Purpose of the job:
To collaborate cross-functionally to understand business problems and then build data-driven solutions to solve them, having the opportunity to work across the full spectrum of descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics
Required Qualifications

  • Tertiary qualification in a quantitative field – Mathematics/Statistics/Engineering, Computer Science/Actuarial Science/Economics/Finance or Business Analytics.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • 4+ years of working experience within Data Analytics or business intelligence (Essential)
  • Strong report/dashboard development and data visualization skills with modern BI tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Qlik)
  • Advanced SQL skills
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • R or Python programming for data analysis- desirable.
  • Experience cleaning, assimilating, manipulating, and aggregating large data sets using SQL, R or Python or similar tools
  • Knowledge of data analysis techniques
  • Data modeling

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to communicate at all levels
  • Teamwork & collaboration
  • Ability to work with a diverse team
  • Multitasking skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

