Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

DUR001710 Data Analyst – PTA & JHB
Purpose of the job:
To collaborate cross-functionally to understand business problems and then build data-driven solutions to solve them, having the opportunity to work across the full spectrum of descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics
Required Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in a quantitative field – Mathematics/Statistics/Engineering, Computer Science/Actuarial Science/Economics/Finance or Business Analytics.
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- 4+ years of working experience within Data Analytics or business intelligence (Essential)
- Strong report/dashboard development and data visualization skills with modern BI tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Qlik)
- Advanced SQL skills
- Advanced Excel skills
- R or Python programming for data analysis- desirable.
- Experience cleaning, assimilating, manipulating, and aggregating large data sets using SQL, R or Python or similar tools
- Knowledge of data analysis techniques
- Data modeling
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate at all levels
- Teamwork & collaboration
- Ability to work with a diverse team
- Multitasking skills
- Attention to detail
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Moddeling
- Python
- Data analysis