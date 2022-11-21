DevOps Consultant (1566) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The following is important:
- Application Administration.
- MS Office (Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint).
- Collaborate with cross-functional team members and stakeholders.
- Work within a fast-paced, iterative development environment.
- Communication and teamwork skills.
- Organisational & presentation skills.
- Attention to detail.
- AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Administration
- Figma Design Software
- Content Management
Agile Tools (Jira & Confluence)
Minimum Requirements
- Manage and maintain multiple AEM environments and data refreshes.
- Provide direction and coordination to Agile Feature Teams.
- Translate business requirements into AEM specific implementation specifications.
- Implement and maintain AEM structures and permissions defined by the solution architect, including folder and content structures, fragments, assets, blueprints, etc.
- Manage and control AEM tags by creating and modifying when required the tags and namespaces.
- Build and manage new users, author configurations, and their permissions groups and levels.
- Setup configurations correctly to use Experience and Content fragments in sites.
- Document procedures for building, configuring, and managing AEM features and components.
- Update tickets with necessary information to support authors and developers.
- Raise tickets and follow up with AEM team when needed.
- When required, attend meetings with developer to troubleshoot issues.
- Design and implement procedures for communicating and alerting stakeholders and platform users (authors) about AEM issues, impacts or updates.
- Provide training on AEM to market rollout team when relevant.
- Create and maintain manuals on FIGMA.
- Assist and report on smoke testing and regression testing when needed.
Min of 3 years, related, experience.