DevOps Consultant (1566) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Nov 21, 2022

The following is important:

  • Application Administration.
  • MS Office (Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint).
  • Collaborate with cross-functional team members and stakeholders.
  • Work within a fast-paced, iterative development environment.
  • Communication and teamwork skills.
  • Organisational & presentation skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Administration
  • Figma Design Software
  • Content Management

Agile Tools (Jira & Confluence)

Minimum Requirements

  • Manage and maintain multiple AEM environments and data refreshes.
  • Provide direction and coordination to Agile Feature Teams.
  • Translate business requirements into AEM specific implementation specifications.
  • Implement and maintain AEM structures and permissions defined by the solution architect, including folder and content structures, fragments, assets, blueprints, etc.
  • Manage and control AEM tags by creating and modifying when required the tags and namespaces.
  • Build and manage new users, author configurations, and their permissions groups and levels.
  • Setup configurations correctly to use Experience and Content fragments in sites.
  • Document procedures for building, configuring, and managing AEM features and components.
  • Update tickets with necessary information to support authors and developers.
  • Raise tickets and follow up with AEM team when needed.
  • When required, attend meetings with developer to troubleshoot issues.
  • Design and implement procedures for communicating and alerting stakeholders and platform users (authors) about AEM issues, impacts or updates.
  • Provide training on AEM to market rollout team when relevant.
  • Create and maintain manuals on FIGMA.
  • Assist and report on smoke testing and regression testing when needed.

Min of 3 years, related, experience.

