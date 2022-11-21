DevOps Consultant (1566) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The following is important:

Application Administration.

MS Office (Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint).

Collaborate with cross-functional team members and stakeholders.

Work within a fast-paced, iterative development environment.

Communication and teamwork skills.

Organisational & presentation skills.

Attention to detail.

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Administration

Figma Design Software

Content Management

Agile Tools (Jira & Confluence)

Minimum Requirements

Manage and maintain multiple AEM environments and data refreshes.

Provide direction and coordination to Agile Feature Teams.

Translate business requirements into AEM specific implementation specifications.

Implement and maintain AEM structures and permissions defined by the solution architect, including folder and content structures, fragments, assets, blueprints, etc.

Manage and control AEM tags by creating and modifying when required the tags and namespaces.

Build and manage new users, author configurations, and their permissions groups and levels.

Setup configurations correctly to use Experience and Content fragments in sites.

Document procedures for building, configuring, and managing AEM features and components.

Update tickets with necessary information to support authors and developers.

Raise tickets and follow up with AEM team when needed.

When required, attend meetings with developer to troubleshoot issues.

Design and implement procedures for communicating and alerting stakeholders and platform users (authors) about AEM issues, impacts or updates.

Provide training on AEM to market rollout team when relevant.

Create and maintain manuals on FIGMA.

Assist and report on smoke testing and regression testing when needed.

Min of 3 years, related, experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position