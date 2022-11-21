Front End Developer

Nov 21, 2022

We are recruiting a Front End Developer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg .

A Front End Developer is responsible for creating digital assists including: websites, emailers, social media and customer engagement material.

The purpose is to have an agile and holistic digital presence which connects the company value proposition with the market.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science or related field

Experience Required:

  • 2 – 5 yrs Role Specific Front End Developer OR similar

  • 2 – 5 yrs Project / Other Design experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • WordPress theme customization and development

  • Use front-end technologies including SASS (CSS3), JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery in order to manage and maintain digital assets

  • PHP back-end development

  • Update and manage websites

  • Creating landing pages

  • Design and code email templates

  • Map our User Experience and track key outcomes against solutions

  • Understand and implemented best practice Search Engine Optimization principles

  • Creation of prototypes

  • Design skills using photoshop and other tooling

  • Digital content management including uploading, keeping current, etc.

  • Innovative solutions to ensure better attractiveness around digital assets and messaging

  • Video support and generation

  • Utilizing creative mindset to design and develop customer related material
    Support the design and articulation of Value Propositions

  • Animation utilization

Innovative

  • Introduces new ideas that support the creation and development of new products, services, methods or procedures

Solve

  • Solves challenging problems through intuition and analytical thinking.

Resilience

  • The capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness

Work environment:

  • Office based (currently remote work)

Physical demands:

  • Office based

Travel:

  • As per business needs and required

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

