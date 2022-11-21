Frontend Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Required to collaborate with the Product owner on the compilation of the user business requirement

Translating technical specifications and impact analysis of the solution.

Implementing technical specification including unit testing

User documentation and Post development system training

Product maintenance and enhancements

An exciting opportunity has become available at one of our clients, a leading Software Development Company looking to employ a Front End Developer responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle activities.

Minimum Requirements

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) an advantage

Frontend Development

Angular 8+, TypeScript 3+, JavaScript ES6+

HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON, Source Control (Git)

Agile and scrum methodologies

Cloud knowledge: Azure / Google / AWS (preferred)

Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies, OO design principles

