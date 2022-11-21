Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Functional Specialist Payroll to be on a 12 months extendable contract
Minimum qualification required:
– Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (NQF 7) or an equivalent
– 5?8 years of working experience in a payroll administration environment.
Ensure adherence to controls and that work is performed within established practicesand given processes, rules and regulations, ensuring compliance with standards,policies and other guidelines.
– Diagnose problems and choose or modify routines to deal with them, displaying theability to provide solutions to problems within a defined context.
– Review and perform the authorisation of payments, accounting transactions and datacaptured by the junior team members, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeousdelivery.
– Direct payroll processes and procedures as well as related submissions, as per thelegislative requirements (e.g. statutory returns), in order to ensure accuracy,completeness and timeous delivery.
Desired Skills:
- Payroll Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree