Functional Specialist Payroll

Nov 21, 2022

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Functional Specialist Payroll to be on a 12 months extendable contract

Minimum qualification required:
– Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (NQF 7) or an equivalent
– 5?8 years of working experience in a payroll administration environment.

Ensure adherence to controls and that work is performed within established practicesand given processes, rules and regulations, ensuring compliance with standards,policies and other guidelines.
– Diagnose problems and choose or modify routines to deal with them, displaying theability to provide solutions to problems within a defined context.
– Review and perform the authorisation of payments, accounting transactions and datacaptured by the junior team members, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeousdelivery.
– Direct payroll processes and procedures as well as related submissions, as per thelegislative requirements (e.g. statutory returns), in order to ensure accuracy,completeness and timeous delivery.

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

