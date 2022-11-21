Intermediate and Senior Developers (Hybrid Role) at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Top Software house specialising in financial applications is looking for Intermediate and Senior Developers to join their team. Even the most experienced developers in this position will have the opportunity to expand and improve their skill sets in many advanced areas of knowledge.

Key Responsibilities:

As a Developer, you will be responsible for participating in product development, from ideation to deployment and beyond. You will work on ground-breaking product features, issues, and improvements that are critical to the success of your customers, and you will need to work with the broader company to maintain and help optimize existing systems.

Must be adept at determining the most effective and efficient software design

Advanced Performance Tuning

Perform tests and evaluations regularly

Troubleshooting, debugging, fixing, and implementing solutions to ensure minimal impact on customers live production environments

Adherence to software coding procedures and standards

Carry out sufficient research and development to identify new trends and features that could be incorporated to enhance the current systems

Ideation and trouble-shooting dev tasks or brainstorming with team/customer/testing

Coding

Update helpdesk status and time tracking

Produce clear, useful technical documentation

Minimum Experience:

3 – 4+ years’ experience developing Web Applications C#, .Net Framework, MVC

Experience with web services, XML, JSON and SOAP

Experience working with Bootstrap3/4

Production experience with front-end framework (Vue.js)

Experience with CSS, HTML/HTML5 Experience working with Node.js

Experience in Core Microsoft .Net technologies including: WCF and EF

Experience working with a Version Control System (GIT)

Basic Experience with T-SQL, MS SQL Server (Stored procedures, functions & views)

Minimum Educational Requirements:

Software Degree or Diploma and/or Certification(s) a plus

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

