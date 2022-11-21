INTERMEDIATE C# SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – R450k to R720k p/a – WESTERN CAPE (FULL REMOTE) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a Cape Town-based payments hub and fintech, changing the eCommerce world as we know it. They are driving change in payments, insights, loyalty, and rewards platforms through innovation and staying up to date when it comes to tech; the current need is for an ambitious and skilled intermediate C# Software Developer that can think on their feet in a fast-paced hub!

The right developer for this job needs to be skilled in C#, NET Framework and .NET Core with decent RESTful Services / Web API experience

If you are a team player and want to join this business that is quite simply paving the way, then APPLY TODAY!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

3 to 5 Years’ experience coding in C# Microsoft stack with exp in .NET Core

You are skilled in JavaScript / Typescript; RabbitMQ, Microsoft SQL Server and GIT

Azure DevOps – CI/CD

AWS products i.e: API Gateway, Dynamo DB, EC2, Lambda and CDK

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

JMeter, Postman or other relevant testing tools.

Some sort of exposure within the Fintech space working the SDLC, will earn you big points

You have a relevant IT qualification or key experience if no formal qualification

You have a GitHub account and make use of platforms like Stack overflow and Pluralsight.

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Cape Town with a REMOTE set up; offering a cost to company salary of up to R720K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

