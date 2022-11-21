IT Business Analyst/BA (contract) on-site (TB) at Mediro ICT

- Full-time on-site at office (Isando)
- 4 month contract (start asap)
- South African citizens only
- 5 to 7 year’s BA work experience required
- Preference will be given to candidates with Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud implementation experience
- Must have vaccination certificate
- Own laptop
- E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- The Business Analyst with an excellent understanding of Sales and Services processes, gained in agile project environments, with a minimum of 5-7 years of business analysis contracting experience, will report to the Project Manager.
- Be responsible for the business analysis stream and will define and manage the business analysis plan and produce business analysis deliverables for the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud implementation and data migration.
- Develop business analysis plan for deliverables including timelines.
- Streamline and optimise existing business processes (removal of waste).
- Elicit and document business requirements.
- Define and update the user stories for the project throughout the agile life cycle (5 sprints).
- Define test scenarios and test cases.
- Participate in solution design, sprint cycles, quality assurance and support activities.
- Analyse and define data requirements for external and internal systems.
- Support testing, deployment, data migration, go-live event and sustainment.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification.
- Certificate in Business Analysis.
- Agile project methodology implementation experience.
- 5-7 years business analysis contracting experience.
- Understand the service and sales business processes.