IT Desktop Support Technician at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Century City

We’re looking for a dedicated and technically skilled Desktop Support Technician that has excellent interpersonal skills to join our dynamic company. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing technical support, overseeing, and maintaining the company’s computer hardware and software systems.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Identifying hardware and software solutions.

Troubleshooting technical issues.

Diagnosing and repairing faults.

Resolving network issues.

Installing and configuring hardware and software.

Providing timely and accurate feedback to staff.

Help new employees set up their workstations.

Maintain and upgrade equipment as needed.

KEY SKILLS:

Attention to detail and good problem-solving skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to work well and collaborate within a team environment.

Good written and verbal communication.

Time-management skills and the ability to establish reasonable and attainable deadlines for resolution.

Continuous self-development by broadening of own technical, functional, and industry skills base.

Experience in working in a fast-paced company.

Keen interest and ability to learn new software and hardware.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Prior experience in tech support, desktop support, or a similar role.

Intermediate proficiency in Microsoft 365 administration.

Experience with remote desktop applications and help desk software.

WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU

A young, collaborative, vibey working environment with success-driven teammates.

Opportunities for growth and development.

