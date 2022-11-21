JAVA Developer

Nov 21, 2022

  • One of our top financial clients are urgently looking for JAVA Developers: 12-month contracts with the option to renew.
  • Minimum Qualification: B.Com, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC informatics or related degree.
  • Experience: 5 years + experience in programming and system design (any other experience in years, are also welcomed to apply)
  • Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
  • System Design experience advantageous

  • To provide IT expertise, advise and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards
  • To assist in the development of IT operational Implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods, and techniques.

