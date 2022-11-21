Java Developer

Nov 21, 2022

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:
You will be a senior member who is part of the bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development.

What you’ll do:

  • Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex multi-tier applications.
  • Enhance existing applications.
  • Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
  • Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

Requirement:
? Java
? J2EE
? JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc.,
? Spring
? Hibernate
? Javascript
? Modern frameworks
? DevOps/Cloud
? Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices
? Elasticsearch (bonus)

Desired Skills:

  • Core Java
  • Spring Framework
  • Hibernate
  • j2ee
  • javascript

