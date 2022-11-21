Junior Data Analyst

You will be responsible for the creation and ongoing maintenance of Master Data.
This role requires the delivery of first-class and professional service to the business and working co-operatively with internal Clients. The Analyst will take ownership and responsibility for Data and ensure the standards are consistently met and achieved within the agreed SLA.
- Effective creation, quality maintenance, and ‘Subject Matter Expert’, of Master Data related items, (Customer, User set up, and Suppliers).
- Ensuring the highest level of data integrity using robust and thorough processes.
- Performing ongoing accurate Data Maintenance.
- Perform and action Business requests within the Service Level Agreement, (SLA), in a manner that is consistent with MDM data standards.
- Identify issues that impact MDM and the wider Business, proactively seek solutions, and communicate to the Head of Data Governance.
- Completion of regular reporting in a timely manner.
- Proactively performing cleansing activities from pre-defined reports.
- Performing ad hoc Data cleansing ensuring Oracle and CRM systems contain quality data.
Requirements:
- At least 1 year’s experience as a Data Analyst in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Relevant Diploma/ Degree
- Proficient with Oracle
- High level of attention to detail
- Excellent organizational skills
- Proficient in using Microsoft Office package
- Efficient and high accuracy in data entry
Desired Skills:
- Data Cleansing
- Data Capturing
- Data Governance
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree