Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

You will be responsible for the creation and ongoing maintenance of Master Data.

This role requires the delivery of first-class and professional service to the business and working co-operatively with internal Clients. The Analyst will take ownership and responsibility for Data and ensure the standards are consistently met and achieved within the agreed SLA.

Effective creation, quality maintenance, and ‘Subject Matter Expert’, of Master Data related items, (Customer, User set up, and Suppliers).

Ensuring the highest level of data integrity using robust and thorough processes.

Performing ongoing accurate Data Maintenance.

Perform and action Business requests within the Service Level Agreement, (SLA), in a manner that is consistent with MDM data standards.

Identify issues that impact MDM and the wider Business, proactively seek solutions, and communicate to the Head of Data Governance.

Completion of regular reporting in a timely manner.

Proactively performing cleansing activities from pre-defined reports.

Performing ad hoc Data cleansing ensuring Oracle and CRM systems contain quality data.

Requirements:

At least 1 year’s experience as a Data Analyst in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Relevant Diploma/ Degree

Proficient with Oracle

High level of attention to detail

Excellent organizational skills

Proficient in using Microsoft Office package

Efficient and high accuracy in data entry

Desired Skills:

Data Cleansing

Data Capturing

Data Governance

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

