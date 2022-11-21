Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 21, 2022

You will be responsible for the creation and ongoing maintenance of Master Data.
This role requires the delivery of first-class and professional service to the business and working co-operatively with internal Clients. The Analyst will take ownership and responsibility for Data and ensure the standards are consistently met and achieved within the agreed SLA.

  • Effective creation, quality maintenance, and ‘Subject Matter Expert’, of Master Data related items, (Customer, User set up, and Suppliers).
  • Ensuring the highest level of data integrity using robust and thorough processes.
  • Performing ongoing accurate Data Maintenance.
  • Perform and action Business requests within the Service Level Agreement, (SLA), in a manner that is consistent with MDM data standards.
  • Identify issues that impact MDM and the wider Business, proactively seek solutions, and communicate to the Head of Data Governance.
  • Completion of regular reporting in a timely manner.
  • Proactively performing cleansing activities from pre-defined reports.
  • Performing ad hoc Data cleansing ensuring Oracle and CRM systems contain quality data.

Requirements:

  • At least 1 year’s experience as a Data Analyst in the Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Relevant Diploma/ Degree
  • Proficient with Oracle
  • High level of attention to detail
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Proficient in using Microsoft Office package
  • Efficient and high accuracy in data entry

Desired Skills:

  • Data Cleansing
  • Data Capturing
  • Data Governance
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

