Junior Information Security Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose

Main Purpose

To assist the Senior Information Security Engineers with the day-to-day cyber security tasks within the SA Taxi IT department including patch management, vulnerability management and remediation of cyber security incidents.

Accountabilities

Accountabilities

Assist with day-to-day cyber security tasks.

Scan for vulnerabilities and remediate

Hunt for and identify threats and remediate

Perform patch management of endpoints and servers

Investigate and remediate information security incidents

Administer current security platforms and systems

Assist with Information Security Projects

Skills/Experience Required

Skills/Experience Required

Minimum Grade 12 with 1 – 2 years’ related experience or

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Cyber Security or a related field with 1 years’ related experience

Cyber Security Certifications

Experience with cloud infrastructure platforms like AWS, MS Azure and GCP

Experience with data backup

Competencies Required

Competencies Required

Technical understanding of IT infrastructure and networking

Working knowledge of cyber security systems

Client management

Communication and problem solving

Team work

Training abilities

Hunger for learning and improving own skills

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security Certifications

Client Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

