Junior Information Security Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main Purpose
To assist the Senior Information Security Engineers with the day-to-day cyber security tasks within the SA Taxi IT department including patch management, vulnerability management and remediation of cyber security incidents.
Accountabilities
- Assist with day-to-day cyber security tasks.
- Scan for vulnerabilities and remediate
- Hunt for and identify threats and remediate
- Perform patch management of endpoints and servers
- Investigate and remediate information security incidents
- Administer current security platforms and systems
- Assist with Information Security Projects
Skills/Experience Required
- Minimum Grade 12 with 1 – 2 years’ related experience or
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Cyber Security or a related field with 1 years’ related experience
- Cyber Security Certifications
- Experience with cloud infrastructure platforms like AWS, MS Azure and GCP
- Experience with data backup
Competencies Required
- Technical understanding of IT infrastructure and networking
- Working knowledge of cyber security systems
- Client management
- Communication and problem solving
- Team work
- Training abilities
- Hunger for learning and improving own skills
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security Certifications
- Client Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund