LSD achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Native

LSD, a company that builds platforms to accelerate cloud-native application modernisation, today announced that it has successfully achieved a Cloud Native VMware Master Services Competency.

This competency demonstrates that LSD is committed to helping organisations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

The application modernisation market in South Africa faces several challenges: the complexity in adopting cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes; the pace at which these technologies and patterns evolve – such as service mesh and GitOps; and the shortage of skills needed to adopt and operationalise them at scale across hybrid infrastructures.

As the market moves to digital-centric applications and services, there is a growing need to invest in platforms that will enable customers to catalyse cloud-native application modernisation while ensuring consistency, governance and security standards remain front of mind.

With a focus on delivering Kubernetes platforms for over six years, LSD has invested significantly in growing its VMware skills to assist clients in implementing VMware Tanzu. This modern application ecosystem holistically addresses cloud-native capabilities right from building hybrid Kubernetes platforms to security, policy enforcement, DevOps, and developer enablement.

“With a history entrenched in open source, we didn’t take partnering with VMware lightly. However, based on the efficacy of its Tanzu solutions and its strategic fit for many of our customers, it has made perfect sense for us to formalise our VMware partnership,” says Deon Stroebel, head of solutions at LSD.

“With the days of building finalised platforms being a thing of the past, we are helping customers on this new modernised application journey. And as Kubernetes experts, the value we bring is not just in deploying VMware Tanzu, but in maintaining it, ensuring it delivers value to the business, and fixing it when things go wrong.”

“VMware is pleased to recognise LSD for achieving a Cloud Native Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like LSD are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” says Michael Wilson, senior channel manager at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa. “We value LSD as a VMware partner and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. VMware partners can achieve Master Services Competencies in eight core business areas. A Master Services Competency in Cloud Native designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.

VMware Partner Connect is VMware’s singular, unified, global program for all partners that rewards partners for the totality of their achievements and capabilities to accelerate growth. Partner Connect aligns with today’s cloud, services, and solutions-centric business models to help partners drive better business performance and profitability today while transforming their businesses for tomorrow.