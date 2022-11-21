.NET Software Developer (Full Stack) – Centurion (Hybrid Work from Home model) at Fourier Recruitment

Skills and Competencies

Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.

Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.

Innovative thinker.

Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

Plan and execute on tasks assigned

Support and train clients to use the system and any products.

Monitor the system and resolve issues.

Centurion based information technology service provide founded in 1998. The services and products include:

• Solution based advisory services and architecture consulting

• Bespoke solution development (Enterprise systems)

• Turnkey solution delivery services

• ITSM design and outsource services (Including DevOps)

• Workflow solutions

• Biometric security and logical access control solutions

• IOT and AI solution entablement

The group consists of around 70 people, 30 of which is directly employed in FIT as technologists. With a longstanding and established track record in the financial services industry, FIT now seeks to expand into new markets and embrace the newest technology trends whilst growing its existing footprint in its strategic clients.

Minimum Requirements

B.Com or B.Sc degree in Information Technology or computer Science or equivalent) • A minimum of 4 years of experience in a .Net Development role or similar

Minimum 4 years’ experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, ASP.Net, ASP.NET Core, MVC, SQL)

Angular 6+ knowledge beneficial

Html

CSS

TypeScript

XML

JavaScript

T-SQL

Back-end & frontend web development

Microsoft certification beneficial

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

Development, testing and support of front-end systems

Development, testing and support of back-end systems

Development, testing and support of Windows services

Development, testing and support of Integration services (SOAP Services & API’s)

SQL development

Documentation of technical requirements and designs

Talking to users (requirements gathering)

Liaising with other developers and stakeholders

Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus performance bonus (Bi-annual)

