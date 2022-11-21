Power BI Developer (Power BI Embedded) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients are looking for a Power BI Embedded Developer to work fully remote form South Africa.
(Flexibility working in US/SA hours)
The candidate needs to be strong in implementing and generalizing Power BI reports for multiple users within Azure. Big pluses include doing an implementation for a multi-tenant environment using report embedding.
The candidate must have experience with Azure SQL Databases, and at least some understanding of Data Warehouse (DW) schema designs for reporting an additional strong plus is in using Stored Procedures for reporting.
Experience with the follwoing required:
- Experience with Azure Data Factory (ADF), Azure Administration, and SQL DW warehouse design.
- Microsoft Office (ESSENTIAL)
- SQL
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Microsoft Power BI
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Business Intelligence (BI)
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
- Tableau
Flexibility working in US/SA hours – Fully Remote – Full-time – Long-term Contract
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- SQL
- Data warehouse Design
- Microsoft Office
- SSRS
- SSIS
- Embedded Power BI
- MS Power BI
- Business Intelligence
- MS SQL Server
- Data Analysis
- Excel
- Tableau
- Database
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Position is Fully Remote
– Full Time roles
– Work in both US/SA hours (50/50)
– International exposure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime