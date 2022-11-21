Project Manager IT at 2Cana Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Project

Brief Overview

A project manager vacancy exists in the Synergy unit.

The successful candidate will ensure that goals and objectives of the project are accomplished within prescribed time frame, budget, quality standards and customer satisfaction. It is vital that applicants have strong business acumen, good communication skills both verbal and written. They will work directly with 2Cana clients and staff from all areas of a business including executive management.

Job Responsibilities – Overall

Manage multiple projects through the full development life cycle.

Compile project communications and distribute to all stakeholders

Preparation of invoice and budget management

Identify, collate, and manage risks

Plan and monitor deliverables, and communication and escalation of plan deviations

Manage scope

Desired Skills:

? Ability to perform under pressure

Must be a highly-productive

accountable

and self-motivated team player

Minimum 2 years Project Management experience

Experience in Insurance industry is recommended

? Experience in a software development environment essential

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About 2Cana Solutions

We are a dynamic and exciting software company with clients locally and internationally. We are an Oracle Strategic Partner with a strong emphasis on technical excellence and a passion to help our customers succeed.

Our primary focus is the Insurance Industry. We implement and develop for large insurance companies locally and internationally.

We take pride in what we do, work professionally with our customers all whilst enabling a culture of learning and sharing within our team.

Work from Home Policy:

– This job allows for remote working or in office working to suit your temperament/preference

– Requirement @ home is for a decent, reliable internet connection

– Remote Collaboration performed via collaboration tools

– In person collaboration for meetings, planning sessions etc physically at our Cape Town collaboration hub (Bellville) as required – approximately 2-3 times per month

– In person collaboration for meetings, planning sessions etc physically at our Durban Umhlanga Ridge collaboration hub

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Veena on 08610 2CANA for a discussion to learn more.

