Duties and Responsibilities:
- Developing ABAP, UI5, FIORI Back-End, HANA
Experience Required:
- SAP ABAP Developer
- SAP FIORI Development
Nice to have:
- SAP eWM/WM
- SAP HANA
- SAP CPI/PI
Desired Skills:
- SAP HANA
- SAP CPI
- SAP eWM
- SAP ABAP
- SAP FIORI
- UI5
About The Employer:
My client a JSE Listed organisation based in Gauteng is hiring SAP ABAP/FIORI Developers on a contract or permanet basis.
If you are an experienced SAP ABAP/FIORI Developer looking for your next career/project challenge this is a great opportunity. The client is working on the latest platform SAP HANA and exciting cloud technologies.