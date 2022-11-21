SAP ABAP/FIORI Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 21, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Developing ABAP, UI5, FIORI Back-End, HANA

Experience Required:

  • SAP ABAP Developer
  • SAP FIORI Development

Nice to have:

  • SAP eWM/WM
  • SAP HANA
  • SAP CPI/PI

Desired Skills:

  • SAP HANA
  • SAP CPI
  • SAP eWM
  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP FIORI
  • UI5

About The Employer:

My client a JSE Listed organisation based in Gauteng is hiring SAP ABAP/FIORI Developers on a contract or permanet basis.

If you are an experienced SAP ABAP/FIORI Developer looking for your next career/project challenge this is a great opportunity. The client is working on the latest platform SAP HANA and exciting cloud technologies.

