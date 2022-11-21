SAP ABAP/FIORI Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Responsibilities:

Developing ABAP, UI5, FIORI Back-End, HANA

Required Experience:

SAP ABAP Developer

SAP FIORI Development

Nice to have:

SAP eWM/WM

SAP HANA

SAP CPI/PI

About The Employer:

My client a JSE Listed organisation based in Gauteng is hiring SAP ABAP/FIORI Developers on a contract or permanet basis.

If you are an experienced SAP ABAP/FIORI Developer looking for your next career/project challenge this is a great opportunity. The client is working on the latest platform SAP HANA and exciting cloud technologies.

