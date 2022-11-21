Senior Data Engineer (Azure) – Johannesburg – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of Africa’s largest entertainment companies is on the hunt for a driven, results-orientated Senior Data Engineer to join their team. This opportunity will allow you to create world class Data Warehousing solutions for the organization in an Azure environment. If you have the required skillset and experience below, and also display qualities of leadership, teamwork, accountability, and relationship building, then this one could be for you.

What You’ll Need to Be Successful

Degree in Computer Science or similar fields

Minimum 7 years in a Microsoft BI environment

Azure Data Engineer Certification would be advantageous

Related Technical certifications

Experience & Technical Competencies

Azure

SQL

Data Vault modelling

Dimensional modelling

Automation/Scheduling tools/frameworks

Working knowledge of Data Ops

Understanding of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

Basic knowledge of the Agile SAFe methodology, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and cloud computing

Reference Number for this position is BRM55856 which is a permanent position based in Randburg, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Azure

SQL

REST

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position