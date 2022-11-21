Senior Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

You will be responsible for deriving solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements, assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software, assist the Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs, perform dev testing support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision making and document and communicate agreed designs

Extensive MS SQL Server experience, experience in using GIT, Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON, AWS infrastructure, Linux Centos, Ubuntu and experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure are required.

Competence in Spring and Hibernate; and Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure are essential.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

git

soap

aws

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This opportunity is in a leading FinTech company.

