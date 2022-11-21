Senior DevOps Data Engineer – Johannesburg/Pretoria Rotation – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This leader in the automotive industry is seeking an experienced, competent, and enthusiastic DevOps Data Engineer/Scientist to join their team in the operations space. If you’re interested in working with a cutting-edge global IT system and maintaining an incredible work/life balance, read on.

What We’re Looking For

Relevant Degree (IT, Business, or equivalent experience)

Minimum 5-years’ experience in DevOps

IT Service Management (according to ITIL)

Vast knowledge of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)

Agile execution of ops processes

Technical experience in supporting & operating IT Platforms

Cloud Data or Hub Data Portal experience

SQL

Experience with: Java Script, Python 3.7, boto3.

AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch

Understanding of APIs, Software Development, and Business Intelligence

Got The Skills?

A growth mindset (complex software with evolving features)

Advanced communication skills

Agile, Scrum, Confluence & Jira

Terraform

AWS VPC Networks, Route53, Bridgeevent, SNS, Lambda, Cloudtrail

Reference Number for this position is BRM55793 which is a renewable contract position based in Johannesburg & Pretoria, offering a contract rate between R500 to R600 per hour, negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

