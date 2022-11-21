Senior DevOps Data Engineer – Johannesburg/Pretoria Rotation – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This leader in the automotive industry is seeking an experienced, competent, and enthusiastic DevOps Data Engineer/Scientist to join their team in the operations space. If you’re interested in working with a cutting-edge global IT system and maintaining an incredible work/life balance, read on.
What We’re Looking For
- Relevant Degree (IT, Business, or equivalent experience)
- Minimum 5-years’ experience in DevOps
- IT Service Management (according to ITIL)
- Vast knowledge of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)
- Agile execution of ops processes
- Technical experience in supporting & operating IT Platforms
- Cloud Data or Hub Data Portal experience
- SQL
- Experience with: Java Script, Python 3.7, boto3.
- AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch
- Understanding of APIs, Software Development, and Business Intelligence
Got The Skills?
- A growth mindset (complex software with evolving features)
- Advanced communication skills
- Agile, Scrum, Confluence & Jira
- Terraform
- AWS VPC Networks, Route53, Bridgeevent, SNS, Lambda, Cloudtrail
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- AWS
- KMS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree