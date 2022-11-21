IF you are in the market for a new Senior Java Developer position, this one is for you. The client is one of the worlds most succesful consulting companies and this position will be to work within the banking environment. Remote working with the ability to go to the clients site for meetings in Johannesburg is possible.
Only SA ID holders can apply.
- 8 + Years of experience into Java/ J2EE
- Strong application/software development or programming background in Java
- Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Ability to work on different tiers of the application
- Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern
- Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)
- Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks
- Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.
- Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).
- Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.
- Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions
- Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS
- Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure
- Good experience with integrated system environments
- Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)
- Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.
- Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.
- Proven ability as a problem-solver
- Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.
- Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs
- Eclipse
- InteliJ
- Git
- Maven
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- Debugging & troubleshooting.
- Write well documented and maintainable code.
- Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.
- You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Marven
- jenkins
- git
- Eclipse
- nexus
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Included