Senior Java Developer

IF you are in the market for a new Senior Java Developer position, this one is for you. The client is one of the worlds most succesful consulting companies and this position will be to work within the banking environment. Remote working with the ability to go to the clients site for meetings in Johannesburg is possible.

Only SA ID holders can apply.

8 + Years of experience into Java/ J2EE

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.

Proven ability as a problem-solver

Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Eclipse

InteliJ

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Desired Skills:

Java

Marven

jenkins

git

Eclipse

nexus

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Included

