Senior Power BI Developer

Nov 21, 2022

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Power BI to be on a 12 months renewable contract

  • A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

  • Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Kimball
  • SQL
  • PLSQL
  • Dimensional Data Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *