Senior Power BI Developer

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Power BI to be on a 12 months renewable contract

A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.

Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL

Dimensional data modelling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Kimball

SQL

PLSQL

Dimensional Data Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

