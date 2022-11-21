Senior Power BI Developer

Advantageous:
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
- Essbase experience would be advantageous
- Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
- Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
- Working knowledge on Python and/or R
Qualifications/ Certification:
- A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent
Advantageous
- PowerBI certified
Desired Skills:
- Power BI desktop
- methodologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Competencies:
– Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
– Client Orientation
– Verbal and written communication
– Managing Work/Time management
– Problem solving and analysis
– Contributing to Team Success
– Proven ability to accurately estimate work
– Pays attention to details
Key deliverables: