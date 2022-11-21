Senior Power BI Developer

Advantageous:

Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)

Essbase experience would be advantageous

Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS

Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

Working knowledge on Python and/or R

Qualifications/ Certification:

A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent

Advantageous

Advantageous PowerBI certified

Desired Skills:

Power BI desktop

methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Competencies:

– Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

– Client Orientation

– Verbal and written communication

– Managing Work/Time management

– Problem solving and analysis

– Contributing to Team Success

– Proven ability to accurately estimate work

– Pays attention to details

Key deliverables:

